March 8 (Reuters) - Lpl Financial Holdings Inc

* Announces pricing of senior secured credit facilities

* Secured commitments to refinance existing senior secured credit facilities with a new 7 year term loan B of $1,700 million

* New term loan B will be issued with 25 basis points of original issue discount

* Secured commitments to refinance existing senior secured credit facilities with 5-year revolving credit facility of $500 million