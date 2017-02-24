Feb 24 LPL Financial Holdings Inc:

* LPL Financial announces proposed leverage-neutral debt refinancing

* Co's unit plans to refinance its existing capital structure in a leverage-neutral transaction

* LPL Financial Holdings Inc - LPL Holdings also intends to raise $500 million in gross proceeds through an offering of senior notes due 2025

* LPL Financial Holdings - LPL Holdings intends to use net proceeds from offering of notes and new term b loan to repay existing senior secured credit facilities

* LPL Financial Holdings Inc - intends to enter into an amendment to credit agreement governing its senior secured credit facilities

* LPL Financial Holdings - pursuant to amendment expects to borrow a new term b loan due 2024 in an original aggregate principal amount of $1,700 million