Feb 24 LPL Financial Holdings Inc:
* LPL Financial announces proposed leverage-neutral debt
refinancing
* Co's unit plans to refinance its existing capital
structure in a leverage-neutral transaction
* LPL Financial Holdings Inc - LPL Holdings also intends to
raise $500 million in gross proceeds through an offering of
senior notes due 2025
* LPL Financial Holdings - LPL Holdings intends to use net
proceeds from offering of notes and new term b loan to repay
existing senior secured credit facilities
* LPL Financial Holdings Inc - intends to enter into an
amendment to credit agreement governing its senior secured
credit facilities
* LPL Financial Holdings - pursuant to amendment expects to
borrow a new term b loan due 2024 in an original aggregate
principal amount of $1,700 million
