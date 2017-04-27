April 27 LPL Financial Holdings Inc

* LPL Financial announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.66 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.52

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* LPL Financial Holdings Inc qtrly total net revenues $1.04 billion, up 3 percent

* LPL Financial Holdings Inc - maintained 2017 core G&A outlook range of $710 to $725 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: