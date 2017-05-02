BRIEF-Wittchen April revenue up 25 pct YoY
* April revenue 11.5 million zlotys ($3.0 million), up 25 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8279 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 LPP SA:
* April revenue about 524 million zlotys ($135.72 million), up about 11 percent yoy
* April gross margin at about 59 percent, up 8 p.p. yoy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8609 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* April revenue 11.5 million zlotys ($3.0 million), up 25 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8279 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says CEO Emanuel Chirico's FY 2016 total compensation was $16.1 million versus $11.6 million in FY 2015 - sec filing
* April revenue c. 48.5 million zlotys ($12.64 million), up 7.5 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8378 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)