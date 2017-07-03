BRIEF-Iconix reduces debt by $362 mln and completes the sale of the entertainment segment
* Iconix reduces debt by $362 million and completes the sale of the entertainment segment
July 3 LPP SA:
* JUNE REVENUE AROUND 627 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP AROUND 13 PERCENT YOY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Iconix reduces debt by $362 million and completes the sale of the entertainment segment
* AK Steel Holding Corp - AK Steel intends to finance acquisition with a combination of debt and equity securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: