5 months ago
BRIEF-LPP March revenue up 12 percent year on year
#Apparel & Accessories
April 3, 2017 / 11:32 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-LPP March revenue up 12 percent year on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - LPP SA:

* March revenue c. 466 million zlotys ($117.50 million), up 12 percent year on year

* March gross margin at c. 60 pct percent, up 8.0 p.p. year on year

* Q1 prelim. revenue of 1.36 billion zlotys up 15.5 percent year on year

* Retail space at the end of March at about 913,000 square meters, up about 7 pct year on year

* Q1 online sales at about 54.3 million zlotys, about 98.2 pct up year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9661 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

