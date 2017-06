June 28 LS TELCOM AG:

* REDUCES SALES AND EARNINGS EXPECTATIONS FOR THE 2016/2017 FINANCIAL YEAR

* H1 SALES OF EUR 14.0 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 14.5 MILLION), EBIT OF EUR -1.453 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR -495 MILLION)

* H1 GROUP PERIOD RESULT AFTER MINORITY INTERESTS OF EUR -1.523 MILLION (PREV EUR -588 THOUSAND)

* SEES FY REVENUE OF ABOUT EUR 31 MILLION AND EBIT LOSS OF EUR 1.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)