3 months ago
BRIEF-LSB Industries says unit to sell Wyoming County oil, natural gas assets - SEC filing
May 15, 2017 / 4:47 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-LSB Industries says unit to sell Wyoming County oil, natural gas assets - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - LSB Industries Inc:

* On May 11 unit entered into a purchase and sale agreement with BKV Chelsea - SEC filing

* Deal for a purchase price of $16.25 million - SEC filing

* Under deal, unit agreed to sell all assets, including right, title, interest in oil, natural gas properties located in Wyoming County

* Upon completion of sale, company will no longer own any material oil and natural gas assets - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2r9r1qf) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

