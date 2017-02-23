FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-LSC Communications Q4 sales $919 million
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 23, 2017 / 12:14 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-LSC Communications Q4 sales $919 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - LSC Communications Inc:

* LSC Communications reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results and issues full-year 2017 guidance

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.48

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.26

* Q4 sales $919 million versus $1.0 billion

* LSC Communications - "in 2017, we expect to continue growing our industry-leading supply chain management services offering"

* Sees 2017 net sales $3.55 billion to $3.65 billion

* LSC Communications Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures $60 to $65 million

* Sees 2017 free cash flow $125 million to $155 million

* LSC Communications Inc sees 2017 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin 9.75% to 10.25% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.