BRIEF-LSC Communications Q4 sales $919 million

Feb 23 (Reuters) - LSC Communications Inc:

* LSC Communications reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results and issues full-year 2017 guidance

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.48

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.26

* Q4 sales $919 million versus $1.0 billion

* LSC Communications - "in 2017, we expect to continue growing our industry-leading supply chain management services offering"

* Sees 2017 net sales $3.55 billion to $3.65 billion

* LSC Communications Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures $60 to $65 million

* Sees 2017 free cash flow $125 million to $155 million

* LSC Communications Inc sees 2017 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin 9.75% to 10.25%