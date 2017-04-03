FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-LSE Group says notes Euronext-ICE agreement on derivatives clearing unit
April 3, 2017 / 11:02 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-LSE Group says notes Euronext-ICE agreement on derivatives clearing unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc:

* Notes Euronext announcement over deal with ICE Clear Netherlands for provision of clearing services for its financial derivatives and commodities markets

* LCH SA is in discussions to establish a connection to turquoise, pan-european mtf venue with more than 10 pct market share

* In 2016 contribution from derivatives clearing was immaterial to LCH SA, at less than 8 percent of LCH SA's adjusted operating profit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

