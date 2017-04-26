FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-LSEG reports higher first-quarter income from cont ops
April 26, 2017 / 6:30 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-LSEG reports higher first-quarter income from cont ops

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc

* Interim management statement

* Q1 total income from continuing operations up 19 pct to £458.7 million

* Q1 gross profit (after cost of sales) up 17 pct

* Q1 total revenue from continuing operations 420.6 million stg versus 356.3 million stg year ago

* Group remains actively engaged in exploring selective ongoing organic and inorganic investments in order to drive further growth

* Q1 LCH income increased 31 pct (up 21 pct at constant currency)

* Q1 post trade services (Italy) revenue up 18 pct (up 6 pct at constant currency)

* Q1 information services revenues up 24 pct (up 9 pct on organic and constant currency basis)

* Q1 capital markets revenues up 1 pct (down 4 pct at constant currency)

* Q1 technology services revenues up 27 pct (up 18 pct at constant currency)

* Well positioned as an open access financial markets infrastructure group to benefit from introduction of Mifid II Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

