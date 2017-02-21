FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-LSI Industries says acquires Atlas Lighting Products
February 21, 2017 / 6:23 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-LSI Industries says acquires Atlas Lighting Products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - LSI Industries Inc:

* LSI Industries Inc Acquires Atlas Lighting Products, Inc

* Terms of agreement include a cash payment of $96.9 million

* Terms of agreement include 200,000 five-year warrants to purchase LSI's common stock at an exercise price of $9.95

* LSI intends to keep Atlas brand

* Funding for deal to be provided by combination of cash on hand, $66 million from new $100 million commercial bank facility provided by PNC Bank

* Intend to maintain Atlas facility in Burlington, NC

* Anticipate acquisition will be accretive to LSI's results beginning in fiscal 2018

* Anticipate "significant cost synergies" with the acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

