BRIEF-LSI Q3 loss per share $0.02

* LSI Industries Inc reports operating results for the third quarter and nine months ended march 31, 2017, and declares regular cash dividend

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.01

* Q3 loss per share $0.02

* Q3 sales rose 10 percent to $78.16 million

* LSI Industries Inc - continuing to maintain dividend at a $0.20 annual rate

* LSI Industries Inc -from accounting standpoint quarter impacted by atlas acquisition, restructuring, plant closure costs, impairment of an intangible asset, severance costs

* LSI Industries Inc says current debt position was $55.0 million at march 31, 2017, down 17% from $66.0 million on date of atlas transaction