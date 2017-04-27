FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-LSI Q3 loss per share $0.02
April 27, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-LSI Q3 loss per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - LSI Industries Inc:

* LSI Industries Inc reports operating results for the third quarter and nine months ended march 31, 2017, and declares regular cash dividend

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.01

* Q3 loss per share $0.02

* Q3 sales rose 10 percent to $78.16 million

* LSI Industries Inc - continuing to maintain dividend at a $0.20 annual rate

* LSI Industries Inc -from accounting standpoint quarter impacted by atlas acquisition, restructuring, plant closure costs, impairment of an intangible asset, severance costs

* LSI Industries Inc says current debt position was $55.0 million at march 31, 2017, down 17% from $66.0 million on date of atlas transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

