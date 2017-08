March 17 (Reuters) - LSR Group:

* FY 2016 sales revenue 98.07 billion roubles ($1.70 billion)versus 86.8 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2016 profit for the period 9.16 billion roubles versus 10.65 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2016 EBITDA 19.3 billion roubles versus 18.6 billion roubles year ago

* Plans to sign new contracts for sale of 770 thousand sqm in 2017 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 57.8100 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)