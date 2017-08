March 17 (Reuters) - LSR Group

* Plans to maintain dividend at 78 roubles ($1.35) per share for 2016 - presentation

* Intends to allocate at least 50 percent of net profit (IFRS) for dividends in the coming years - presentation

* It paid dividend at 78 roubles per share for 2015 Source text - bit.ly/2mWBJOc

