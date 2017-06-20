A year after Brexit vote, European and UK shares diverge
* Financials, energy stocks fall (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
June 20 Lt Group Inc:
* Group’s capital expenditures will amount to about 10 billion pesos for 2017, from 7 billion pesos in 2016
* "Expects the business environment in 2017 to be better than the previous year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Financials, energy stocks fall (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
* Says approved set up of rice bran oil refinery & solvent extract automated plant at West Bengal at cost of INR 300 million