March 30 (Reuters) - Lubawa SA:

* FY 2016 prelim. Net profit of 11.2 million zlotys ($2.85 million) versus 2.6 million zlotys a year ago

* FY 2016 prelim. revenue of 274.0 million zlotys versus 240.3 million zlotys a year ago

* FY results impacted by higher orders and efficiency of sales Source text: bit.ly/2niy6Pt Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9305 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)