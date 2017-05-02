DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to July 19
This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
May 2 Lucara Diamond Corp
* Lucara announces first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.00
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $200 million to $220 million
* Qtrly revenue $26.1 million versus $50.6 million
* Lucara Diamond Corp - Capital expenditure in 2017 is forecasted at between $33-$35 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $23.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $272.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
* Ironside Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company