4 months ago
BRIEF-Ludwig Beck Q1 gross sales down at EUR 36.6 million
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 25, 2017 / 6:12 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Ludwig Beck Q1 gross sales down at EUR 36.6 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Ludwig Beck:

* Generated gross sales in amount of EUR 36.6 million ($39.77 million) in Q1 of 2017 (previous year: EUR 37.3 million)

* Q1 gross profit amounted to EUR 13.7 million (previous year: EUR 14.3 million)

* Accordingly, Q1 gross profit margin was 44.6% (previous year: 45.5%)

* Q1 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of EUR -2.4 million remained at last year's level of EUR -2.4 million

* Q1 earnings before taxes (EBT) came to EUR -2.7m like in same quarter of previous year

* In 2017 and expects sales of goods at group level to reach between EUR 170 and EUR 180 million and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to range between EUR 4 million and EUR 6 million

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9203 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

