BRIEF-Anhui Andeli Department Store signs housing leasing contract
* Says it signs housing leasing contract with Lujiang county-based commerce company
June 29 Luk Fook Holdings International Ltd :
* Fy net profit attributable HK$ 1.02 billion versus HK$958.7 million
* FY revenue HK$12.8 billion versus HK$14.03 billion
* A final dividend of HK$0.40 per share and special dividend of HK$0.15 per share were proposed
* During year under review overall same store sales growth of group was -18.3% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 29 Yunda Holding Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 6 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/gs8C3k Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)