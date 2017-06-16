June 16 Lumenpulse Inc

* LUMENPULSE SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE GOING-PRIVATE TRANSACTION

* ‍TRANSACTIONS CONTEMPLATED BY PLAN OF ARRANGEMENT ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON OR ABOUT JUNE 21, 2017​

* ARRANGEMENT APPROVED BY 99.9% OF VOTES CAST BY SHAREHOLDERS, BY 99.9% OF VOTES CAST BY SHAREHOLDERS OTHER THAN INTERESTED SHAREHOLDERS