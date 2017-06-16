Long-dated JGBs follow Treasuries higher, yield curve flattens
TOKYO, June 21 Longer-dated Japanese government bond prices gained on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains in U.S. Treasuries, causing the yield curve to flatten.
June 16 Lumenpulse Inc
* LUMENPULSE SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE GOING-PRIVATE TRANSACTION
* TRANSACTIONS CONTEMPLATED BY PLAN OF ARRANGEMENT ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON OR ABOUT JUNE 21, 2017
* ARRANGEMENT APPROVED BY 99.9% OF VOTES CAST BY SHAREHOLDERS, BY 99.9% OF VOTES CAST BY SHAREHOLDERS OTHER THAN INTERESTED SHAREHOLDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Western Digital says Toshiba continues to ignore both SanDisk's consent rights and the dual-track legal process currently underway