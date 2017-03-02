BRIEF-Lumentum Holdings announces $350 mln convertible notes offering

March 2 (Reuters) - Lumentum Holdings Inc

* Announces $350 million convertible notes offering

* Lumentum Holdings - Also expects to grant initial purchasers of notes 30-day option to purchase up to additional $52.5 million aggregate principal amount of notes

* Lumentum Holdings Inc - Intention to offer $350 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due in 2024

* Lumentum Holdings Inc - Intends to use net proceeds of offering for capital expenditures, manufacturing capacity expansion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: