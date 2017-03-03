BRIEF-Lumentum Holdings Inc announces pricing of $400 million convertible notes offering

March 3 (Reuters) - Lumentum Holdings Inc

* Lumentum Holdings Inc announces pricing of $400 million convertible notes offering

* Lumentum - pricing of $400 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2024

* Lumentum - size of offering was increased from previously announced $350 million in aggregate principal amount

* Lumentum - notes will bear interest at a rate of 0.250% per year

* Lumentum - notes will mature on march 15, 2024, unless earlier repurchased or converted