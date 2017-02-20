FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Lumos Networks enters deal to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure for $18.00/share
February 20, 2017 / 3:09 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Lumos Networks enters deal to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure for $18.00/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Lumos Networks Corp :

* Lumos Networks enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure

* Deal for $18.00 per share

* EQT Infrastructure to pay $18.00 per share in all-cash transaction

* Deal for enterprise value of approximately $950 million

* Wells Fargo Securities, Llc and Ubs Investment Bank served as co-financial advisors to Lumos Networks in connection with transaction

* Under terms of agreement, EQT Infrastructure will acquire all of Lumos Networks' common stock

* Says Morgan Stanley & Co. Llc acted as exclusive financial advisor to EQT Infrastructure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

