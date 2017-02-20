BRIEF-Lumos Networks enters deal to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure for $18.00/share

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Lumos Networks Corp :
* Lumos Networks enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure
* Deal for $18.00 per share
* EQT Infrastructure to pay $18.00 per share in all-cash transaction
* Deal for enterprise value of approximately $950 million
* Wells Fargo Securities, Llc and Ubs Investment Bank served as co-financial advisors to Lumos Networks in connection with transaction
* Under terms of agreement, EQT Infrastructure will acquire all of Lumos Networks' common stock
* Says Morgan Stanley & Co. Llc acted as exclusive financial advisor to EQT Infrastructure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: