BRIEF-Akoustis Technologies has been granted 4 additional patents
* Akoustis Technologies Inc - Akoustis has been granted four additional patents - bringing total number of issued patents to eleven Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 24 Jdl Gold Corp
* Luna Gold Securityholders and JDL Gold shareholders approve merger to form Trek Mining Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Akoustis Technologies Inc - Akoustis has been granted four additional patents - bringing total number of issued patents to eleven Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces registration pathway and clinical development plan