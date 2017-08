May 10 (Reuters) - H LUNDBECK A/S:

* 2017 GUIDANCE RAISED BASED ON STRONG REVENUE GROWTH AND IMPROVED PROFITABILITY

* NOW EXPECTS REVENUE TO REACH DKK 16.5-17.3 BILLION AND PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS (EBIT) TO REACH DKK 3.6-4.0 BILLION FOR 2017

* Q1 REVENUE DKK 4.21 BILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 4.22 BILLION)

* Q1 REVENUE DKK 4.21 BILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 4.22 BILLION)

* Q1 EBIT DKK 1.01 BILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 875 MILLION)