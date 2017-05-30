FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Lundin Gold announces $400-$450 mln project financing package for Fruta Del Norte
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 30, 2017 / 12:23 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Lundin Gold announces $400-$450 mln project financing package for Fruta Del Norte

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Lundin Gold Inc

* Lundin Gold announces $400-$450 million project financing package for Fruta Del Norte

* Lundin Gold Inc - Project finance package of $400 to $450 million with Orion Mine Finance Group and Blackstone Tactical Opportunities

* Lundin Gold- Financing provides foundation for development of co's Fruta Del Norte project and shows growing support for mining investment in Ecuador

* Lundin Gold Inc - Orion and Blackstone have also been granted right to purchase 50% of Fruta Del Norte gold production, up to a maximum of 2.5 million oz.

* Lundin Gold Inc - Company also announces extension of maturity date from May 31, 2017 to June 30, 2017, of short-term credit facility with zebra holdings and investments S.À.R.L. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.