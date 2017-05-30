FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Lundin Gold announces US$400-$450 mln project financing package for Fruta Del Norte
#Market News
May 30, 2017 / 12:23 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Lundin Gold announces US$400-$450 mln project financing package for Fruta Del Norte

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Lundin Gold Inc:

* Lundin Gold announces us$400 - $450 million project financing package for Fruta Del Norte

* Lundin Gold Inc - financing is comprised of a gold prepay credit facility for $150 million, a stream loan credit facility of $150 million

* Lundin Gold Inc - financing is also comprised of committed participation of $100 to $150 million to future equity financings required to fund project

* Lundin Gold - also extends maturity date of short-term credit facility with zebra holdings and investments sàrl from may 31, 2017 to June 30, 2017

* Lundin gold inc - orion and blackstone have also been granted right to purchase 50% of fruta del norte gold production, up to a maximum of 2.5 million oz.

* Lundin gold inc - orion, blackstone have committed to participate in future equity financings of co, in an amount of not less than $100 million, not more than $150 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

