3 months ago
BRIEF-Lundin Mining announces Neves-Corvo expansion study results
#Market News
May 12, 2017 / 5:10 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Lundin Mining announces Neves-Corvo expansion study results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Lundin Mining

* Announces Neves-corvo zinc expansion project feasibility study results

* Says annual zinc production forecast to peak in excess of 180,000 tonnes post expansion and average approximately 150,000 tpa over period 2020 through 2030

* Says estimated life of mine C1 cash cost of $0.28/lb copper net of by-product credits, or alternatively, $0.29/lb zinc net of by-product credits

* Says the project comprises the installation of a new underground crusher and conveyor system to handle ore from the Lombador orebody, upgrades to the existing hoisting shaft

* Subject to receipt of environmental approval in Q3 2017, it is anticipated that surface construction works will commence in Q1 2018 and the expanded zinc plant will be commissioned and ramped up by the end of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

