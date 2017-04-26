BRIEF-Lundin Mining reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13

April 26 (Reuters) - Lundin Mining Corp-

* Lundin Mining first quarter results

* Q1 sales $487.8 million versus $396.6 million

* Lundin Mining Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.13

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $487.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lundin Mining Corp - production and exploration guidance for 2017 remains unchanged from that provided on november 30, 2016

* Lundin Mining Corp sees 2017 capital expenditures, excluding capitalized interest, are expected to be $390 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: