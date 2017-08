Aug 1 (Reuters) - Lupin Ltd

* Lupin - lupin receives fda approval for generic lidex® ointment

* Lupin - drug indicated for the relief of the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses Source text: [Lupin Limited has informed the Exchange regarding a press release dated August 01, 2017, titled "Lupin receives FDA approval for generic Lidex Ointment".]