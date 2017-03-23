BRIEF-ISU Abxis appoints Lee Seok Ju as CEO
* Says it appointed Lee Seok Ju as CEO of the company to replace Kim Muk, effective March 24
March 23 Lupin Ltd:
* Says lupin receives FDA approval for generic Tobi® inhalation solution
* Says drug is indicated for the management of cystic fibrosis patients with P. Aeruginosa Source text: bit.ly/2nM6ib1 Further company coverage:
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality