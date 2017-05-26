BRIEF-Lupin Pharmaceuticals announces nationwide recall of MibelasTM 24 Fe tablets

May 26 (Reuters) - Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Lupin pharmaceuticals inc. Announces a nationwide recall of MibelasTM 24 Fe (Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol 1mg/0.02mg chewable tablets and Ferrous Fumarate 75mg) tablets

* A confirmed market complaint indicated a packaging error

* Due to packaging error, oral contraceptive tablets taken out of sequence may place user at risk for contraceptive failure, unintended pregnancy

* To date there have been no reports of adverse events as a result of packaging error