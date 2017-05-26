FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lupin Pharmaceuticals announces nationwide recall of MibelasTM 24 Fe tablets
#Market News
May 26, 2017 / 5:54 PM / in 3 months

BRIEF-Lupin Pharmaceuticals announces nationwide recall of MibelasTM 24 Fe tablets

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Lupin pharmaceuticals inc. Announces a nationwide recall of MibelasTM 24 Fe (Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol 1mg/0.02mg chewable tablets and Ferrous Fumarate 75mg) tablets

* A confirmed market complaint indicated a packaging error

* Due to packaging error, oral contraceptive tablets taken out of sequence may place user at risk for contraceptive failure, unintended pregnancy

* To date there have been no reports of adverse events as a result of packaging error Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [LUPN.NS ]

