US STOCKS-Wall St dips as pharma, bank stocks retreat
* Indexes down: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Feb 28 Lupin Ltd
* Received final approval for its Oxycodone and Acetaminophen tablets USP, 2.5 mg/325 mg, 5 mg/325 mg, 7.5 mg/325 mg and 10 mg/325 mg from USFDA
* Says Lupin shall commence promoting the product shortly
* Oxycodone and Acetaminophen tablets USP, are indicated for relief of moderate to moderately severe pain Source text: (bit.ly/2mFooGX) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 7 U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump supports the Republican bill to replace Obamacare.
March 7 Shares of U.S. pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies fell on Tuesday after President Donald Trump said he was working on a "new system" to reduce prices in the industry, without providing details of his plan.