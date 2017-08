May 9 (Reuters) - Lupin Ltd

* Lupin ltd clarifies on news item "USFDA issues 8 observations for Aurangabad plant"

* Says co's Aurangabad facility underwent an inspection by US FDA subsequent to which US FDA issued form 483 citing 8 observations

* Says co in process of addressing these observations Source text: (bit.ly/2pqN2vW) Further company coverage: