BRIEF-GFH Financial Group says unit signs to acquire US Virginia Data Center
* Unit GFH Capital signs new investment in US Virginia-based Data Center with market value exceeding $100 million
April 12 Lushang Property Co Ltd
* Says Q1 contract sales up 51.5 percent y/y at 1.3 billion yuan ($188.56 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2p6YWMr
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8945 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Unit GFH Capital signs new investment in US Virginia-based Data Center with market value exceeding $100 million
HONG KONG/SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 Documents and computer files released by hackers provide a blueprint for how the U.S. National Security Agency likely used weaknesses in commercially available software to gain access to the global system for transferring money between banks, a review of the data showed.