FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Lux Island Resorts reports 9-months pre-tax profit 606 mln rupees
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 21, 2017 / 6:35 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Lux Island Resorts reports 9-months pre-tax profit 606 mln rupees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Lux Island Resorts Ltd:

* 9-Months ended March 2017 revenue 4.07 billion rupees versus 4.08 billion rupees year ago

* 9-Months ended profit before income tax 606 million rupees versus 568.6 million rupees yar ago

* Declared dividend of 1.25 rupees per share in respect of the financial year ending June 30, 2017

* Says attributable profit for full financial year ending June 30, 2017 should be similar to that of last year Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2osGrRS] Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.