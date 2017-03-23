FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Luxempart FY net consolidated income jumps to ‍​136.2 million euros
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
March 23, 2017 / 5:53 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Luxempart FY net consolidated income jumps to ‍​136.2 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Luxempart SA:

* FY net consolidated income EUR ‍​136.2 million versus EUR 63.0 million year ago

* FY global net consolidated income EUR 185.7 million versus EUR 94.0 million year ago

* Consolidated cash position at year end EUR 103.9 million versus EUR 165.5 million year ago

* NAV/share at Dec. 31, 2016 is EUR 62.56 versus EUR 54.34 at Dec. 31, 2015; at March 15, 2017: EUR 62.43

* Will propose a gross dividend of EUR 1.22 per share

* Says its main equity holdings announced payment of increased dividends, which should have positive impact on recurring income at constant scope Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

