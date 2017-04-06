FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Luxey International Holdings says co is in negotiations on a possible restructuring of Ricotex
April 6, 2017 / 12:48 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Luxey International Holdings says co is in negotiations on a possible restructuring of Ricotex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Luxey International Holdings Ltd

* Company is considering and negotiating with other shareholder of Ricotex on a possible restructuring of Ricotex

* Possible restructuring may include but not limited to disposal of company's shares in Ricotex and/ or downsize of its business operation

* Refers to interim report for 6 months ended 31 december 2016, where swimwear and garment segment recorded a gross loss of about hk$2.3 million Source text ( bit.ly/2o6lRJo ) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

