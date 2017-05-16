FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Luxottica says to delist from New York stock exchange
May 16, 2017 / 8:43 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Luxottica says to delist from New York stock exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Luxottica says:

* to voluntarily delist from New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after trading volumes have shifted significantly to the Italian market

* decision to delist from NYSE does not affect the group's strategic vision for the United States, a core market

* such move expected to generate cost savings and will allow for greater efficiencies in light of pending combination with Essilor

* to initiate delisting from the NYSE with a SEC filing on or about June 6, delisting of American Depositary Shares should become effective 10 days after such filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

