April 28 (Reuters) - Luxottica founder Leonardo Del Vecchio tells shareholder meeting:

* rules out dual listing of EssilorLuxottica after tie-up

* Del Vecchio, speaking in his capacity as shareholder of UniCredit, also says has subscribed to the bank's capital increase and now has stake of just under 2 pct in the lender Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)