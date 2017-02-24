BRIEF-Nordic Nanovector Q4 operating loss widens to NOK 65.3 mln
* Q4 total revenue 0.1 million Norwegian crowns ($11,959.29) versus 0.1 million crowns year ago
Feb 24 Luye Pharma Group Ltd
* Obtained approval from China Food and Drug Administration to commence development of Buprenorphine Transdermal patches in prc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 total revenue 0.1 million Norwegian crowns ($11,959.29) versus 0.1 million crowns year ago
* Recorded total revenue and income of 93.6 million Norwegian crowns ($11.19 million) in Q4 of 2016, compared to 104.5 million crowns in Q4 of 2015
* Private placement took place through accelerated bookbuilding process