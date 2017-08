May 31 (Reuters) - LUZ SAUDE SA:

* SAYS BUYS TOTAL SHARE CAPITAL OF COMPANIES BRITISH HOSPITAL LISBON XXI AND MICROCULAR CENTRO MICROCIRURGIA OCULAR, LASER E DIAGNOSTICO

* SAYS BUYS 90.41 PERCENT OF THE COMPANY BRITISH HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT CARE

* SAYS ACQUIRED COMPANIES OWN BRITISH HOSPITAL TORRES DE LISBOA, BRITISH HOSPITAL SALDANHA MICROCULAR AND BRITISH HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT CARE, RESPECTIVELY Source text: bit.ly/2rl03cX