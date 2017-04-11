FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Luzerner Kantonalbank Q1 group profit up at 47.2 mln Swiss francs
April 11, 2017 / 5:10 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Luzerner Kantonalbank Q1 group profit up at 47.2 mln Swiss francs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Luzerner Kantonalbank AG:

* Q1 group profit of 47.2 million Swiss francs ($46.78 million), up 9.8 pct year-on-year

* Forecast for the 2017 consolidated profit slightly increased: between 187 and 192 million Swiss francs (2016: 186.6 million Swiss francs)

* Q1 net income from interest income of 83.5 million Swiss francs is 8.8 pct above the comparable figure for the first quarter of 2016 (76.7 million Swiss francs)

* Expects a net interest income of between 330 and 340 million Swiss francs (2016: 318.9 million Swiss francs) for the entire year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0090 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

