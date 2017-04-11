FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-LVHM sees potential issues with cognac stocks later this year
April 11, 2017 / 1:34 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-LVHM sees potential issues with cognac stocks later this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Se

* Investor relations director says on conference call LVMH could potentially have issues with availability of cognac stock later in the year

* Says sees good momentum in the US and confirmed recovery in China in wine and spirits

* Shares in LVMH hit record high earlier on Tuesday after the French company reported a surge in first-quarter sales that beat analysts' forecasts Further company coverage: (Reporting by paris.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

