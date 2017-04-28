BRIEF-Cedar Realty Trust reports Q1 FFO per share $0.13
* Cedar Realty Trust Inc - reaffirms its 2017 guidance at a range of $0.13 to $0.15 per diluted share for net income attributable to common shareholders
April 28 Lvjing Holding Co Ltd :
* Says co's medical investment unit will invest 1 million yuan to set up a investment management JV in Xiamen with partners, and to hold a 10 percent stake in JV
* American Campus Communities announces increased quarterly dividend