BRIEF-ABcann, Cannabis Wheaton sign agreement for first tranche $15 mln investment
* ABcann and Cannabis Wheaton announce signing of agreement for first tranche $15 million investment
July 10 Lvjing Holding Co Ltd :
* Says its medical technology sub-subsidiary enters into agreement with a life insurance firm TianAn Life, to provide health management service
* Says the initial purchase amount is 54.1 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jfkwQk
July 10 Pakistan's central bank has issued guidelines covering how banks that want to be fully-fledged sharia compliant can achieve that status, setting a three-year time frame for applicants to complete the process.