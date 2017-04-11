FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-LVMH says confident of improvements at Marc Jacobs brand
#Apparel & Accessories
April 11, 2017 / 2:20 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-LVMH says confident of improvements at Marc Jacobs brand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Se

* Chief Financial Officer Jean-Jacques Guiony says on conference call "extremely confident" in Marc Jacobs brand, has made big improvements in its products, focusing on cost cuts

* Says strategy takes time to pay off and has proven complicated to develop, says "there is no plan 'B' or plan 'C'"

* Says "we are working very hard to bring this brand up to its potential", confident in the teams in spite of uncertain outlook for the sector Further company coverage: (Reporting by paris.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

