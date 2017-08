March 16 (Reuters) - LXB Retail Properties Plc:

* Disposal of land interests at Ayr

* Says sale proceeds of 3.356 mln pounds have been received by company

* Completed on sale of its remaining land interests at Corton, Ayr to Manse Llp, funded by Palmer Capital Development Fund IV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)