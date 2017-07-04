BRIEF-Citi India profit after tax for 2016/17 up 12.2 pct
* Citi India profit after tax at 36.26 billion rupees for 2016/17 versus 32.33 billion rupees a year earlier
July 4 LXI REIT Plc:
* New fixed rate 12-year term loan facility of £55 million signed with Scottish Widows Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
LONDON, July 4 British gas distribution business Cadent has agreed to refund 54 million pounds ($70 million) of price control allowances to regulator Ofgem because the company will no longer be making some investments in its central London gas network.